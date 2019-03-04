Indian, Pakistani Troops Trade Fire in Kashmir After Brief Ceasefire - Ministry

"At about 3 a.m. today [21:30 GMT on Sunday], the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation by shelling and firing in the Akhnoor sector. Our positions effectively retaliated. The firing exchanges stopped at 6.30 a.m.", Anand told reporters.
According to the Indian Army, all educational institutions within a distance of 5 kilometres (about 3 miles) from the Line of Control – a military control line between the Indian-and Pakistani-controlled parts of Kashmir – remained closed on 4 March.
Pakistan, which denied any involvement in the 14 February attack, retaliated with airstrikes that led to an Indian fighter jet being shot down in Pakistan-administered Kashmir. The pilot, who was captured by Pakistan, was released on 1 March in a "goodwill gesture".
