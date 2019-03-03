Register
03 March 2019
    Indian Air Force Mirage 2000 fighters fly in formation

    India Reportedly Used Israeli GPS-Guided Bombs in Air Raid on Jaish-e-Mohammed

    © AP Photo/ Saurabh Das
    Asia & Pacific
    Topic:
    Conflict Between India, Pakistan Escalates Over Exchange of Airstrikes in Kashmir (63)
    0 22

    India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley previously said that New Delhi would not reveal details about the operation against an alleged militant camp in Pakistan amid reports that the air strike hit an empty hillside without hurting any militants.

    The Indian Air Force used Israeli made Spice-2000 bombs with pre-set GPS-coordinates of targets at a major Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) camp allegedly located in Balakot, Pakistan in the 26 February airstrike, The Times of India reported, citing an anonymous military source.

    "With their navigation\seeker systems, the fire-and-forget Spice-2000 bombs homed into the four to six targets selected within the JeM facility around 50 to 60 km away. The error margin was less than 3 metres", the source said.

    Indian Air Force Mirage 2000 aircraft lands on the Agra-Lucknow expressway
    © REUTERS/ Pawan Kumar
    India Reportedly Refuses to Give Proof of Striking Militants as Pakistani FM Calls for Peace

    While acknowledging the difficulties in determining the precise number of casualties that the militant group sustained, the source noted that the bombs had penetrated the roofs of the targeted buildings in the camp and "killed all the inmates in them with shock and blast waves".

    The media outlet's source further added that the aerial strike group had used the high-resolution synthetic aperture radars on the jets, which are capable of providing pilots with 2D and 3D reconstructions of the surface below in order to verify whether the bombs had successfully struck the marked targets with the intended precision.

    READ MORE: Allegedly Downed PAF F-16 Pilot Mistaken as Indian, Lynched in Pakistan — Report

    The report by The Times of India comes after Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that the government wouldn't disclose the details of the airstrike on the JeM camp allegedly located in Balakot, despite calls to do so. Earlier, Pakistan stated that the Indian airstrike on 26 February had hit an empty hillside.

    The operation by the Indian Air Force, which led to an escalation in tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad, came as a response to a deadly attack on a security convoy on 14 February that claimed the lives of 40 servicemen, carried out by the terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

    READ MORE: Indian Military Can Prove Attack on Alleged Terrorist Camp in Pakistan — Reports

    India insists that Pakistan is harbouring militants, who are conducting terrorist attacks against Indian personnel. Islamabad denies these accusations. 

    Topic:
    Conflict Between India, Pakistan Escalates Over Exchange of Airstrikes in Kashmir (63)

    Tags:
    airstrike, Spice-2000 guided bomb, Pakistan, India
