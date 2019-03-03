Register
14:04 GMT +303 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Children hold banners and Indian national flags after Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan will release an Indian Air Force pilot on Friday, in a street in Mumbai, India, February 28, 2019

    Indian Pilot's Message Recorded Minutes Before Jet's Downing REVEALED – Reports

    © REUTERS / Francis Mascarenhas
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Conflict Between India, Pakistan Escalates Over Exchange of Airstrikes in Kashmir (62)
    0 03

    Pakistan released the Indian pilot as a gesture of good will several days after he was captured, with tensions between the two neighbours reaching a boiling point last month.

    Indian Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman sent a radio message – “R-73 selected” – from his MiG-21 Bison fighter jet seconds before firing the Vympel R-73 air-to-air missile at the Pakistani F-16 jet, The Times of India reported.

    READ MORE: India Has Power to Change Definition of ‘Abhinandan’ – PM Modi

    Abhinandan managed to transmit the message before his MiG-21 was downed in a dogfight and ejected himself over Pakistan-administered Kashmir. The Indian Air Force claimed that the Pakistani F-16 was also shot down, but Islamabad has denied even scrambling any F-16s.

    “The R-73 is better in such a melee. This is probably the first time a Russian-origin MiG-21 has shot down an American F-16 anywhere in the world”, one officer was cited as saying.

    Shortly after he landed and was captured by Pakistani troops, a video was unearthed on social media ostensibly showing them protecting Abhinandan from a furious crowd, apparently demanding that he be handed over to them.

    This handout photograph released by Pakistan's Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on February 27, 2019, shows captured Indian pilot looking on as holding a cup of tea in the custody of Pakistani forces in an undisclosed location
    © AFP 2018 / HANDOUT / ISPR
    Fury Over 'Scripted' Video of Indian Pilot Praising Pakistani Troops Amid Overnight Shelling
    While in custody, he was filmed praising the professionalism of the Pakistani military and blasting Indian media for fomenting “war hysteria”.

    The video emerged shortly before his release and handover to Indian authorities as a “peace gesture” and prompted outrage on social media, as many believed the video had been recorded under duress, and heavily edited in order to tailor it to Islamabad’s agenda. The footage has also been cited as a reason for postponing his return to India.

    Most recently, ANI news agency cited an anonymous source as saying that the pilot told the IAF that although he had not been subjected to physical violence, he had suffered “a lot of mental harassment” during his captivity. He spent some 58 hours there before his release on 1 March.

    READ MORE: Pakistan to Begin Dialogue With India Whenever New Delhi Ready — Ambassador

    Tensions between India and Pakistan were exacerbated after the IAF conducted an air raid against an alleged training camp of the Pakistani-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed; the latter claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a convoy with Indian security forces on 14 February that killed over 40 soldiers.

    Topic:
    Conflict Between India, Pakistan Escalates Over Exchange of Airstrikes in Kashmir (62)

    Related:

    India Has Power to Change Definition of ‘Abhinandan’ – PM Modi
    India’s PM Modi Calls For Nation’s Unity Amid Tensions With Pakistan
    WATCH Footage of Handover of IAF Pilot Captured by Pakistan to India
    India Not Planning New Airstrikes Near Border With Pakistan - Envoy to Moscow
    Tags:
    downing, custody, fighter jet, F-16, MiG-21, jet, pilot, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Indian Air Force (IAF), Abhinandan Varthaman, Pakistan, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    UFO, Tornado or Mushroom Cloud: Mesmerising View of Finland's Northern Lights
    UFO, Tornado or Mushroom Cloud: Mesmerising View of Finland's Northern Lights
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse