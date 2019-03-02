SENSITIVE CONTENT: Watch India Policemen Cry as They See Colleagues' Dead Bodies

Indian journalist Rifat Abdullah has uploaded a heart-wrenching video showing CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) men break down in tears after the bodies of their colleagues, killed in a gunfight in Langate Hardwara on Friday, were put into a vehicle for transportation.
SENSITIVE CONTENT: Video May Offend Sensibilities
CRPF men broke down after bodies of their colleagues were put in a Vehicle. Two CRPF men and two J&K Police men were killed in an Encounter in Langate Handwara yesterday. Ye Kashmir main ab roaz ki kahani hay. Aakhir kab tak pic.twitter.com/ymCgE2xzCs— Rifat Abdullah (@rifatabdullahh) 2 марта 2019 г.
At least four Indian security officers were killed and eight more, including a commander of the paramilitary forces, injured in an encounter with terrorists in the Babagund Langate area of Handwara in the Kupwara district of Kashmir on 1 March.
An exchange of gunfire broke out at midnight after a joint team of the Indian Army's 22nd Rashtriya Rifle, 92nd Battalion Central Reserve Police Force and local police launched an operation, having received a lead to a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist sojourn in the area. When the officers went to retrieve the terrorists’ bodies, one of the militants, believed to be dead, stood up and fired indiscriminately.
All comments
Show new comments (0)