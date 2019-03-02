SENSITIVE CONTENT: Watch India Policemen Cry as They See Colleagues' Dead Bodies

The Indian police officers acted on a tip-off about the Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist group’s presence in the area.

Indian journalist Rifat Abdullah has uploaded a heart-wrenching video showing CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) men break down in tears after the bodies of their colleagues, killed in a gunfight in Langate Hardwara on Friday, were put into a vehicle for transportation.

SENSITIVE CONTENT: Video May Offend Sensibilities

CRPF men broke down after bodies of their colleagues were put in a Vehicle. Two CRPF men and two J&K Police men were killed in an Encounter in Langate Handwara yesterday. Ye Kashmir main ab roaz ki kahani hay. Aakhir kab tak pic.twitter.com/ymCgE2xzCs — Rifat Abdullah (@rifatabdullahh) 2 марта 2019 г.

At least four Indian security officers were killed and eight more, including a commander of the paramilitary forces, injured in an encounter with terrorists in the Babagund Langate area of Handwara in the Kupwara district of Kashmir on 1 March.

An exchange of gunfire broke out at midnight after a joint team of the Indian Army's 22nd Rashtriya Rifle, 92nd Battalion Central Reserve Police Force and local police launched an operation, having received a lead to a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist sojourn in the area. When the officers went to retrieve the terrorists’ bodies, one of the militants, believed to be dead, stood up and fired indiscriminately.