Register
19:13 GMT +302 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A chainlink prison outside a jail

    Body of Pakistani Spy Stoned to Death by Indian Inmates Returned Home – Report

    CC0
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 22

    An inmate of Pakistani origin at Jaipur Central Jail in India was killed at the end of February following reports of a terrorist attack on Indian security forces in Pulwama that claimed the lives of 40 people.

    The body of Shakirullah, a Pakistani prisoner who was murdered at Jaipur Central Jail in Rajasthan last month, was handed over to Pakistan at the border entry near Wagha village, Daily Pakistan reported. The repatriation of his body was requested by relatives in Pakistan.

    Prison population
    © Photo : Pixabay
    Pakistani Spy Stoned to Death by Inmates in Indian Jail As India-Pakistan Tensions Boil Over Following Terror Attack

    The man had been serving a life sentence since 2001 for espionage, but was killed in February 2019 by several Indian inmates, who beat him to death with large stones. The quarrel that preceded the murder was reportedly caused by news of the Pulwama terror attack that left some 40 people dead. Security in Indian prisons for inmates of Pakistani origin has been enhanced following news of the killing.

    Tensions between India and Pakistan grew stronger after the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist group claimed responsibility for the recent attack on Indian troops in Pulwama on 14 February. The Indian government has imposed a 200 percent tariff on all Pakistani imports, in addition to other retaliatory measures.

    READ MORE: Protesters Throng Pakistan Embassy in Delhi Seeking Revenge for Pulwama Bombing

    The Indian Air Force conducted an air strike on alleged JeM positions in Pakistan at the end of February, but two of its planes were shot down by Islamabad's forces. Both Indian pilots survived, but were taken into custody. One of them was released on 1 March "as a peace gesture" by Pakistan.

    New Delhi has repeatedly accused Islamabad of sponsoring militant groups in Jammu and Kashmir; however Pakistan strongly denies the accusations.

    Related:

    India Has Garnered Global Support to Push Pakistan to Act on Terror- Ex-Diplomat
    Allegedly Downed PAF F-16 Pilot Mistaken as Indian, Lynched in Pakistan – Report
    Fury Over 'Scripted' Video of Indian Pilot Praising Pakistani Troops
    Indian Military Can Prove Attack on Alleged Terrorist Camp in Pakistan - Reports
    India’s PM Modi Calls For Nation’s Unity Amid Tensions With Pakistan
    Tags:
    murder, espionage, body, Pakistan, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Army as Lifestyle: Russian Army Uniform Fahion Awards
    Army as Lifestyle: Russian Army Uniform Fashion Awards
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse