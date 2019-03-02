Body of Pakistani Spy Stoned to Death by Indian Inmates Returned Home – Report

An inmate of Pakistani origin at Jaipur Central Jail in India was killed at the end of February following reports of a terrorist attack on Indian security forces in Pulwama that claimed the lives of 40 people.

The body of Shakirullah, a Pakistani prisoner who was murdered at Jaipur Central Jail in Rajasthan last month, was handed over to Pakistan at the border entry near Wagha village, Daily Pakistan reported. The repatriation of his body was requested by relatives in Pakistan.

© Photo : Pixabay Pakistani Spy Stoned to Death by Inmates in Indian Jail As India-Pakistan Tensions Boil Over Following Terror Attack

The man had been serving a life sentence since 2001 for espionage, but was killed in February 2019 by several Indian inmates, who beat him to death with large stones. The quarrel that preceded the murder was reportedly caused by news of the Pulwama terror attack that left some 40 people dead. Security in Indian prisons for inmates of Pakistani origin has been enhanced following news of the killing.

Tensions between India and Pakistan grew stronger after the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist group claimed responsibility for the recent attack on Indian troops in Pulwama on 14 February. The Indian government has imposed a 200 percent tariff on all Pakistani imports, in addition to other retaliatory measures.

The Indian Air Force conducted an air strike on alleged JeM positions in Pakistan at the end of February, but two of its planes were shot down by Islamabad's forces. Both Indian pilots survived, but were taken into custody. One of them was released on 1 March "as a peace gesture" by Pakistan.

New Delhi has repeatedly accused Islamabad of sponsoring militant groups in Jammu and Kashmir; however Pakistan strongly denies the accusations.