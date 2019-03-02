Heavy Firing Heard Near Indian Army Camp in Jammu Kashmir

Indian troops were previously attacked by the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist group on 14 February. The attack claimed the lives of some 50 men and prompted New Delhi's response in the form of an airstrike on alleged JeM positions.

Heavy gunfire has been reported by the media outlet Republic along the Line of Control in the Nowshera and Poonch sectors on the de facto border between Pakistan and India. According to the outlet, the Indian Army's 44RR (Rashtriya Rifles) camp is the target of the terror attack. An unconfirmed report says that an Indian Army ammo depot has been shelled from the Pakistani side of the Line of Control.

Reports suggest that two Pakistani and three Indian civilians were killed during the night after being caught in crossfire along the border in the Poonch sector.

