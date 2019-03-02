Register
04:22 GMT +302 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during an election campaign rally at Mahabubnagar district of Telangana state, India, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. Elections in Telangana state will be held in December

    India’s PM Modi Calls For Nation’s Unity Amid Tensions With Pakistan

    © AP Photo / Mahesh Kumar A.
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The tensions between Pakistan and India sparked fears of a full-scale war when Pakistan downed an Indian jet conducting a mission over the disputed region of Kashmir. The pilot of the jet was taken into Pakistani custody, but was released two days after the incident as a gesture of good will from Islamabad.

    Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has called on opposition parties not to "weaken India" for the sake of politics, the Times of India reports.

    Speaking at a meeting in the coastal Indian town of Kanyakumari on Friday, the prime minister accused the opposition of transforming their "Modi hatred" into "hating India," and said the opposition's sentiments support the Pakistani cause.

    According to Modi, the strength of India lies in unwavering support of the Indian Armed Forces. He cited the military's swift response to the 2016 attack in Uri and the recent attack in Pulwama by militants — "returning the damage done by the terrorists with interest" — as an example of Indian strength, and pointed out that casting doubt over the Indian Armed forces weakens the entire nation and therefore should be unacceptable, even for the opposition.

    "Sadly, a few political parties, guided by Modi hatred, have started hating India. No wonder, while the entire nation supports our armed forces, they suspect the armed forces," he added.

    This handout photograph released by Pakistan's Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on February 27, 2019, shows captured Indian pilot looking on as holding a cup of tea in the custody of Pakistani forces in an undisclosed location
    © AFP 2018 / HANDOUT / ISPR
    Pakistan’s Video of Indian Pilot Recorded Under Duress - Indian Air Force
    The prime minister accused the opposition of "helping Pakistan" by casting doubts on the military over the recently intensified tension between the two countries caused by the downed Indian fighter jet.

    "These are the same people whose statements are helping Pakistan and harming India," he said. "They are the same people whose statements are being happily quoted in the Parliament of Pakistan and in the radio of Pakistan."

    "Modi might go. India will remain. Do not weaken our nation to strengthen your politics. We are Indians first. Your politics can wait," Modi said.

    He also addressed the issue of corruption, lauding the current administration's hard stance on corruption and the nationwide economic advances achieved under his rule.

    "For many years, the [Indian National] Congress promoted an economic culture that benefited only the friends and family members of big dynasties," he said. "My only family is 130 crore [1.3 billion] Indians. I will live for them. I will die for them. I am not in public life to further a dynasty. I am here to do whatever I can for the growth of India."

    Related:

    Pakistan to Begin Dialogue With India Whenever New Delhi Ready - Ambassador
    WATCH Footage of Handover of IAF Pilot Captured by Pakistan to India
    Pakistan in Contact With Global Powers Over Standoff With India - Spokesperson
    Terrorists in India's Kashmir Kill 4 Soldiers, Gun Battle Still Raging - Reports
    Pakistan to Drag India to UN for Unleashing "Eco-Terrorism" in Balakot - Reports
    MiG21 Downing Pakistan's F-16 Could Soil Lockheed's $21Bln India Dream - Scholar
    Non-Action Against Cross-Border Terror No Longer Acceptable to India - Analyst
    Pakistan Finally Hands Captive Pilot Over to India (PHOTO)
    India to Give US Proof Pakistan Used F-16 Jets in Kashmir Air Battle - Reports
    Tags:
    speech, opposition, Indian Armed Forces, Narendra Modi, India, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 23 February - 1 March
    This Week in Pictures: 23 February - 1 March
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse