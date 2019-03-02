Kim Holds Talks With Vietnamese President During Hanoi Visit - Reports

Kim is paying a visit to Vietnam on 1-2 March, shortly after the second US-North Korea summit on denuclearization that concluded in Hanoi on Thursday without any agreements.
Following the bilateral negotiations, Kim praised friendly relations between the two nations, as well as a warm welcome and hospitality on the part of the Vietnamese side, according to the Yonhap news agency.
The North Korean leader also expressed gratitude to Vietnam for its assistance in organizing recent Pyongyang's denuclearization talks with the United States.
The Vietnamese president stressed that Kim's visit was a good opportunity for the leaders to exchange views on prospects for further development of bilateral relations, as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest.
Nguyen Hong Thach, a member of the ruling Communist Party's Commission for External Relations, told Sputnik Wednesday that Hanoi hopes to host other meetings that are of the same magnitude as the recent denuclearization summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
Nguyen also recalled that the country had previously acted as host for many international high-level multilateral meetings such as the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, which Vietnam hosted in 2006 and in 2017.
The second summit between the United States and North Korea abruptly came to an end earlier on Thursday after Trump chose to walk away from the negotiating table following disagreements with Kim on the outline of a deal.
At the historic Singapore summit, held in June 2018, Trump and Kim pledged to make effort to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula in exchange for security guarantees for North Korea and the suspension of US-South Korean military drills.
