Register
00:37 GMT +302 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The motorcade of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un travels enroute to his hotel, ahead of the North Korea-U.S. summit in Hanoi

    Kim Holds Talks With Vietnamese President During Hanoi Visit - Reports

    © REUTERS / Kim Kyung-Hoon
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held talks with Vietnamese President Nguyen Phu Trong on Friday during his official visit to Hanoi, local media reported.

    Kim is paying a visit to Vietnam on 1-2 March, shortly after the second US-North Korea summit on denuclearization that concluded in Hanoi on Thursday without any agreements.

    Following the bilateral negotiations, Kim praised friendly relations between the two nations, as well as a warm welcome and hospitality on the part of the Vietnamese side, according to the Yonhap news agency.

    READ MORE: Trump-Kim Summit a Setback For Leaders, But ‘Big Loss For The People of Korea'

    The North Korean leader also expressed gratitude to Vietnam for its assistance in organizing recent Pyongyang's denuclearization talks with the United States.

    The Vietnamese president stressed that Kim's visit was a good opportunity for the leaders to exchange views on prospects for further development of bilateral relations, as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest.

    North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un speaks with U.S. President Donald Trump at the extended bilateral meeting in the Metropole hotel during the second North Korea-U.S. summit in Hanoi, Vietnam February 28, 2019
    © REUTERS / Leah Millis
    Analyst on Trump-Kim Summit: They Try to Do Too Much in Too Short Period of Time
    Also on Friday, Kim held talks with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Chairwoman of the National Assembly of Vietnam Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

    Nguyen Hong Thach, a member of the ruling Communist Party's Commission for External Relations, told Sputnik Wednesday that Hanoi hopes to host other meetings that are of the same magnitude as the recent denuclearization summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

    Nguyen also recalled that the country had previously acted as host for many international high-level multilateral meetings such as the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, which Vietnam hosted in 2006 and in 2017.

    READ MORE: Trump-Kim Summit: North Korea Seeking Guarantee of No More Nuclear Threats

    The second summit between the United States and North Korea abruptly came to an end earlier on Thursday after Trump chose to walk away from the negotiating table following disagreements with Kim on the outline of a deal.

    U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One after his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, Vietnam, February 28, 2019
    © REUTERS / Leah Millis
    Trump Gets Caught in Airport Gaffe After Fruitless Kim Summit (VIDEO)
    Trump said afterward that he decided to leave the talks because Kim had demanded full sanctions relief. North Korean and US State Department officials said that Kim had only asked for partial sanctions relief in exchange for dismantling North Korea's main nuclear reactor in Yongbyon.

    At the historic Singapore summit, held in June 2018, Trump and Kim pledged to make effort to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula in exchange for security guarantees for North Korea and the suspension of US-South Korean military drills.

    Related:

    Trump and Kim Meet Again, This Time in Vietnam...
    Trump Arrives in Vietnam for Second Summit With Kim (VIDEO)
    WATCH Kim Jong-un Smoke Cigarette as He Arrives in Vietnam for Talks With Trump
    DPRK Leader Kim Jong-un Arrives in Vietnam For Summit With Trump
    Tags:
    talks, Trump-Kim Hanoi Summit, Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, Kim Jong-un, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Vietnam
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 23 February - 1 March
    This Week in Pictures: 23 February - 1 March
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse