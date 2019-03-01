Pakistan in Contact With Global Powers Over Standoff With India - Spokesperson

Pakistan’s army chief, Qamar Javed Bajwa, had a "telephonic communication" with the United States, Britain and Australian militaries, as well as diplomats from the US, the UK and China over the present volatile situation.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Major General Asif Ghafoor, spokesperson of the Pakistan armed forces, said in a tweet that Army Chief Bajwa discussed the standoff and "its impact on peace & stability in the region" in a call with US CENTCOM Commander General Joseph Votel as well as with top military commanders of other nations.

As per the tweet of the official spokesperson, Army Chief Bajwa told foreign military commanders that "Pakistan shall surely respond to any aggression in self-defence".

COAS had tel comm with Comd USCENTCOM, CDS UK, CDF Australia and Ambs of US, UK & China in Pak. Prevailing stand off between Pakistan & India & its impact on peace & stability in the region & beyond discussed. “Pak shall surely respond to any aggression in self defence”, COAS. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) March 1, 2019

Earlier in the day, King Abdullah II of Jordan also made a telephone call to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and offered to mediate between the two nuclear-armed nations.

Jordan king "conveyed his concern over the escalating situation between Pakistan and India."

King Abdullah II made a phone call to PM Imran Khan today and conveyed his concern over the escalating situation between Pakistan and India.#PakistanLeadsWithPeace — PTI (@PTIofficial) March 1, 2019

During the conversation, Imran Khan reiterated that the core issue between the two countries remains the issue of Kashmir that needs to be resolved as per UN Resolutions.

Khan stated that his government's agenda is to promote peace and prosperity for the people of Pakistan through poverty alleviation and social welfare programs.

"The war hysteria unleashed in India was threatening the peace of the region," Khan emphasised.