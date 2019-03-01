Register
01 March 2019
    Indian police officials stand leisurely on a deserted road during an eleven hour general strike called by All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and North East Students' Organization (NESO) in Gauhati, India, Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019.

    Terrorist Presumed Dead Kills Four Indian Security Personnel in Kashmir- Reports

    © AP Photo / Anupam Nath
    The encounter reportedly broke out at midnight after a joint team of the Indian army's 22 Rashtriya Rifle, 92 Battalion Central Reserve Police Force and local police launched an operation at Khanan Babagund in Langate, acting on a tip-off about the presence of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists in the area.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — At least four Indian security personnel were killed and eight others, including a commandant of the paramilitary forces, injured in a gunfight with terrorists in the Babagund Langate area of Handwara in the Kupwara district of Kashmir on Friday, according to the local police. Police sources further confirmed that the gun battle that started at midnight was still underway when reports last came in. 

    "When a joint search team of police, Central Reserve Police Force and Indian Army went to retrieve the terrorists' bodies amid a lull, one of the two militants, earlier believed to be dead stood up and fired indiscriminately," a local police official told the media.

    An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard during a curfew in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, June 9, 2017
    © AP Photo / Dar Yasin
    India Kills Two Militants in Kashmir Amid Indo-Pakistan Border Violations
    Earlier in the day, the Indian Army confirmed the death of two terrorists in the operation.

    India accuses Pakistan of harbouring terrorist organisations, notably Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and its founder, Masood Azhar, and the Lashkar-e-Taiba group. In the aftermath of the JeM suicide attack which killed over 40 Indian paramilitary personnel in Pulwama, Kashmir on 14 February, India conducted an air strike on alleged terror camps located in Balakot, Pakistan. 

    Pakistan responded to the airstrike, which Delhi described as 'pre-emptive and non-military', by dispatching F-16 jets to strike military targets within India. The incursion into Indian airspace was allegedly repelled, but a pursuing Indian Air Force MiG-21 Bison was shot down over Pakistan while India claims to have shot down a Pakistani F-16.

     

     

