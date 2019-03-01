Register
14:16 GMT +301 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian Air Force officials show a section of an exploded AMRAAM missile, said to be fired by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) F-16, during a joint press conference of the Indian Air Force (IAF), Army and Navy in New Delhi on February 28, 2019

    India to Give US Proof Pakistan Used F-16 Jets in Kashmir Air Battle - Reports

    © AFP 2018 / STR
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    According to a deal with Washington, Islamabad is only permitted to use the US-made F-16 warplanes for counterterrorism operations, but India claims that it has violated the agreement.

    India is sharing "detailed evidence" with the United States that Pakistan scrambled a US-made fighter jet, which was acquired under a "fight against terror" programme, in the recent Kashmir incident.

    On Wednesday, Indian military brass confirmed in a statement to the media that a Pakistan Air Force F-16 had been downed during a dogfight with Indian jets over the Line of Control in Kashmir, despite Pakistan's claims that it hadn't lost any aircraft.

    The Indian armed forces also displayed parts of a AMRAAM medium-range missile which was recovered in the Indian-controlled part of Kashmir; India alleges that they were fired by a Pakistani F-16.

    "There is enough evidence to show that F-16s were used in this mission and Pakistan is trying to hide this fact," Air Vice Marshal RGK Kapoor told reporters.

    In this July 21, 2015 file photo, Indian and Pakistani flags are lowered during a daily retreat ceremony at the India-Pakistan joint border check post of Attari-Wagah near Amritsar, India
    © AP Photo / Prabhjot Gill, file
    India Targets Pakistan in a Veiled Attack at OIC in UAE

    Pakistan has been receiving F-16s from the United States since 1983, specifically for counterterrorism efforts, including missions over the tribal regions near Pakistan's border with Afghanistan, where the Taliban and Al-Qaeda were active.

    In 2008, Washington shifted $230 million in aid to Islamabad from counter-terrorism programmes to updating its aging fleet of F-16s — a move that raised eyebrows in India.

    And now, according to The Economic Times, India wants to provide the US with proof that Pakistan had been misusing the jets for offensive purposes in breach of the deal with Washington.

    According to Pakistan, it never deployed F16s in the Kashmir incident. Islamabad, meanwhile, claims that it has downed two Indian warplanes which violated its airspace.

    READ MORE: India Kills Two Militants in Kashmir Amid Indo-Pakistan Border Violations

    The Wednesday incident came a day after India destroyed an alleged terror camp inside Pakistan in what is believed to be India's first airstrike on Pakistan since the 1971 war.

    The terror camp, Delhi said, belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammed, the group behind the deadly terror attack on Indian paramilitary forces on 14 February.

    Related:

    Indian Ex-Diplomat: Pakistan Must Assure India it Will Act Against Terror Groups
    Pakistan Hopes to Avoid War With India: It Would Lead to Mutual Suicide
    Erdogan, Khan Discuss India-Pakistan Tensions Regarding Kashmir Region
    India-Pakistan Clash Won't Get Out of Hand or Lead to Nuclear War – Journo
    Actress Trolled for Blaming Pakistan-India Tensions on Hindu & Muslim Extremists
    Tags:
    counter-terrorism, dogfight, F-16, India, United States, Kashmir, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 23 February - 1 March
    This Week in Pictures: 23 February - 1 March
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse