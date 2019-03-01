Register
11:07 GMT +301 March 2019
    U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference with Philippines Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. at the Philippines Department of Foreign Affairs Home Office in Manila, Philippines, Friday, March 1, 2019

    Pompeo WARNS: US Will Defend Philippines Against ‘Armed Attack’ in S China Sea

    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik, Pool
    Asia & Pacific
    In early February, Beijing reportedly deployed about 95 Chinese ships to Thitu Island, one of several disputed islands in the South China Sea, in a bid to stop ongoing construction work carried out by the government of The Philippines.

    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has pledged to defend the Philippines against a possible "armed attack" in the disputed South China Sea.

    Speaking to reporters in Manila on Friday, Pompeo said that Beijing's construction of artificial islands and military activity in the South China Sea threaten the Philippines’ "sovereignty, security and therefore economic livelihood, as well as that of the United States".

    READ MORE: US Voices Opposition to China's Military Steps in South China Sea

    "As the South China Sea is part of the Pacific, any armed attack of Philippine forces, aircraft or public vessels in the South China Sea will trigger mutual defence obligations under Article 4 of our Mutual Defence Treaty," Pompeo warned.

    He referred to a 1951 US-Philippines treaty which specifically obliges the two sides to come to each other's aid in the event of an "armed attack in the Pacific area" on either party. 

    Pompeo’s remarks came a few weeks after Beijing reportedly deployed a fleet of almost 100 ships, including coast guard vessels, to Thitu Island, one of several disputed islands in the South China Sea, in order to stop the Philippine government from conducting construction work in the area.

    READ MORE: Pentagon Chief: US ‘Cannot Accept’ China’s ‘Militarization’ in South China Sea

    US Navy aircraft carriers John C. Stennis and Ronald Reagan drill with their battle groups in the Philippine Sea
    © YouTube Screenshot; US Navy
    Chinese Admiral Says Sinking US Carriers Would End East, South China Sea Spats – Reports
    Apart from China and the Philippines, a spate of other countries, including Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Taiwan have competing claims to parts of the South China Sea, a strategic and economically crucial waterway through which some $5 trillion in annual global trade passes.

    China controls the vast majority of islands, reefs and shoals in the region, and is building up an array of artificial islands in a bid to further shore up its claims. Beijing insists on negotiating the issue at the regional level, while the US has initiated naval freedom of navigation missions to contest China's claim.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
