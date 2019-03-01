India Kills Two Militants in Kashmir Amid Indo-Pakistan Border Violations

The conflict between India and neighbouring Pakistan has escalated to a level not seen since the 1970s; the rival nations, which both possess nuclear weapons capabilities, have already exchanged artillery fire and the nations' fighter jets have engaged each other in the skies above the contested Kashmir region.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian security forces have killed two militants in restive Kashmir in a week that has seen exchanges of cross-border artillery and small arms fire between India and Pakistan.

"The hiding terrorists opened fire at the security forces, triggering an encounter," NDTV reported, quoting an unnamed police officer.

2 Terrorists Killed In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir's Kupwara — NDTV https://t.co/E8qf6QC7Pn #FinalStrike — Abhijit Tawde (@abhytawde) March 1, 2019

India accuses Pakistan of harbouring terrorist organisations, notably Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and its founder, Masood Azhar. In the aftermath of the JeM suicide attack which killed over 40 Indian soldiers in Pulwama in Kashmir, India conducted an air strike on alleged terror camps located within Pakistan.

Pakistan responded to the airstrike, which Delhi designated as ‘pre-emptive and non-military', by dispatching F-16 jets to strike military targets within India. The incursion into Indian airspace which was repelled, but a pursuing Indian Air Force MiG-21 Bison was shot down over Pakistan while India claims to have shot down a Pakistani F-16.