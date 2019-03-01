WATCH Parents of Captured Indian Fighter Pilot Cheered on Board Flight to Delhi

In the footage released by NDTV, Indian Air Force Pilot Abhinandan Varthaman's parents were cheered by passengers on board a plane en route to New Delhi.
On Thursday, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the Indian pilot, who was captured by Pakistani forces, will be released on Friday.
Earlier, Pakistan claimed that it had downed two Indian warplanes which entered its airspace over the disputed Kashmir border; Pakistani Major General Asif Ghafoor announced that Pakistan had two Indian pilots in its custody.
Cheers, Claps For Parents Of Indian Air Force Pilot Abhinandan Varthaman On Board Flight To Delhi — NDTV https://t.co/7ji6A2k2QQ@ndtv— Ritesh Dogra (@RITESHDOGRA3001) March 1, 2019
ask your anchor to correct herself Wing Commander Abhinandan parachute drifted towards Pakistan Occupied Kashmir not Pakistan (52-60 Seconds)
