WATCH Parents of Captured Indian Fighter Pilot Cheered on Board Flight to Delhi

The day before, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Islamabad would hand over to India one of the two Indian pilots captured by the Pakistani Army following his aircraft's downing over the Kashmir region.

In the footage released by NDTV, Indian Air Force Pilot Abhinandan Varthaman's parents were cheered by passengers on board a plane en route to New Delhi.

On Thursday, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the Indian pilot, who was captured by Pakistani forces, will be released on Friday.

Earlier, Pakistan claimed that it had downed two Indian warplanes which entered its airspace over the disputed Kashmir border; Pakistani Major General Asif Ghafoor announced that Pakistan had two Indian pilots in its custody.