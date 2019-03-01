Erdogan, Khan Discuss India-Pakistan Tensions Regarding Kashmir Region

"Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan called our President Tayyip Erdogan. During the conversation, the parties discussed the escalation of tensions between Pakistan and India in recent days", the statement reads.
This week, tensions between India and Pakistan heightened as the two countries engaged in an air battle and lost jets in it. It followed a strike by the Indian Air Force against what it said was a camp of Jaish-e-Mohammad, considered a terrorist group by India, located on the Pakistani soil across the so-called Line of Control (LoC) separating the Indian-and Pakistani-controlled parts of the Kashmir region.
Jammu and Kashmir is a region that has been disputed by India and Pakistan since 1947 when both countries gained independence from the British Empire. The two countries have gone through three wars over the region, but the conflict has not been resolved.
