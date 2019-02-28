N Korean FM Says Pyongyang Seeks Partial Not Complete Sanctions Relief - Reports

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho said Thursday as quoted by the Yonhap news agency that Pyongyang sought lifting five UN sanctions against the country, but not complete relief.
According to Ri Yong-ho, Pyongyang offered to permanently halt nuclear and long-range rocket tests.
Earlier on Thursday, the second high-level summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un finished in Hanoi with no agreement reached.
The first historic US-North Korea summit was held in 2018 and concluded with a four-point declaration that paved the way toward renewed bilateral relations and the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.
