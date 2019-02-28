N Korean FM Says Pyongyang Seeks Partial Not Complete Sanctions Relief - Reports

According to US President Donald Trump, he decided not to sign an agreement after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un demanded to lift sanctions against Pyongyang.

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho said Thursday as quoted by the Yonhap news agency that Pyongyang sought lifting five UN sanctions against the country, but not complete relief.

N Korea Was Ready to Denuclearise Some Areas, But US Was Not Ready to Lift Sanctions in Exchange

According to the senior official, North Korea made a realistic proposal during the summit but Washington insisted Pyongyang take one more step beyond dismantling its Yongbyon nuclear complex.

According to Ri Yong-ho, Pyongyang offered to permanently halt nuclear and long-range rocket tests.

Earlier on Thursday, the second high-level summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un finished in Hanoi with no agreement reached.

The first historic US-North Korea summit was held in 2018 and concluded with a four-point declaration that paved the way toward renewed bilateral relations and the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.