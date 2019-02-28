Register
28 February 2019
    U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shake hands before their one-on-one chat during the second U.S.-North Korea summit at the Metropole Hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam February 27, 2019

    North Korea Could Become US Military Partner - South Korean Presidential Aide

    © REUTERS / Leah Millis
    Asia & Pacific
    0 12

    TOKYO (Sputnik) - North Korea could become a US military partner if relations between the two countries are normalized, something that could be the best security guarantee for Pyongyang, Moon Chung-in, a special adviser for foreign affairs and national security to South Korea’s president, told Sputnik.

    "Let's assume that North Korea normalizes relations with the United States, why can't they then have military cooperation? After all, this is the best way to guarantee security of North Korea… Now relations between North Korea and the United States are hostile. If it is possible to improve these relations and these two countries can normalize them, then they can be transformed into a military partnership, if not an alliance," Moon said.

    READ MORE: North Korea Wants to ‘Cement' Progress With US at Trump-Kim Summit

    The official also assumed that the United States and North Korea would be able to exchange military information.

    "Of course, this will happen if the United States has good relations with South Korea, North Korea and Japan. China may have some concerns, but if we are talking about military cooperation, China can take it with understanding," Moon added.

    Joseph Yun, a former US special representative for North Korea, for his part, told Sputnik that it was currently impossible to imagine such military cooperation between Washington and Pyongyang.

    President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un participate in a signing ceremony during a meeting on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Trump-Kim Summit: North Korea Seeking Guarantee of No More Nuclear Threats
    Earlier on Thursday, the second high-level summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un finished in Hanoi with no agreement reached. However, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Washington remained optimistic about nuclear talks with North Korea.

    After the first summit, held last year in Singapore, Trump said North Korea no longer posed a nuclear threat to the United States. The first US-North Korean summit resulted in an agreement stipulating that Pyongyang would make efforts to promote the complete denuclearization of the peninsula in exchange for the United States and South Korea freezing their military drills.

