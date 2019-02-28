Pakistani Jets Again Trespass Into Indian Airspace in Kashmir – Reports

The escalation of hostilities between the two nuclear powers has raised global concerns, and the international community has called on both sides to show restraint.

Fighter jets of the Pakistan Air Force entered Indian airspace on Thursday, according to Zee News, amid news pouring in of heavy fire exchanges between Indian and Pakistani border forces. Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jets intercepted the warplanes, according to reports, though there has been no official confirmation on the incident.

The last three days have seen an escalation of military activity in the disputed Kashmir region.

On Tuesday, India bombed a terror camp in Pakistan-administered Kashmir as a "pre-emptive measure", following the 14 February suicide bomb attack against an Indian paramilitary convoy which killed 40 security personnel.

On Wednesday, Pakistan sent its own warplanes into Indian territory, and they were reportedly intercepted by the Indian Air Force. The exchange reportedly saw two aircraft shot down — an Indian MIG-21 and a Pakistani F-16. The wreckage of both planes landed in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, and Islamabad has denied reports it lost a warplane in the escalation.