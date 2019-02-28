Priyanka Chopra’s Friendship with Duchess Meghan Hits Rough Patch - Reports

In a tit-for-tat move, Priyanka refused to attend Meghan Markle’s baby shower last week because she was ‘crushed’ by the fact that her friend had not attended her lavish multi-ceremony wedding to hubby Nick Jonas last December.

New Delhi (Sputnik): The evergreen friendship between Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, best known as the star of ABC's "Quantico", and the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is going through a rough patch these days, reports Page Six of the New York Post.

The trouble between them began to stir when Meghan did not attend the Indian diva's wedding to singer/songwriter Nick Jonas last December despite the fact that Priyanka had earlier made it to Meghan's wedding to Prince Harry. Although reports that suggested the Duchess did not make it because of her pregnancy, Meghan's absence at their wedding seemingly had ‘crushed Priyanka'.

In a tit-for-tat move, the former Miss World declined to be a part of Meghan's baby shower last week, explaining that she was ‘swamped' with meetings in Los Angeles. However, a media report quoting sources stated that she did so because she was hurt by her friend.

According to sources quoted in the report, "Their friendship is over unless Meghan apologises. She feels that Meghan didn't respect her, and didn't respect their friendship."

One source close to Priyanka clarified that there were no issues between the two celebrities and that they are still friends, the media report read.

It is widely known that Priyanka had supported the wife of Prince Harry on many occasions and had stood up for her. They had met at a party and in the words of Priyanka ‘got on really well'. They share common interests: they both do humanitarian work and support gender equality.