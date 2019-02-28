Trump Says US Was Involved in Mediating Indian-Pakistani Conflict

HANOI (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump voiced hope on Thursday that the ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan would soon come to an end, stressing that the United States was involved in mediation.

"We have… attractive news from Pakistan and India… We've been involved and trying to help them stop… I think, hopefully, it's going to be coming to an end," Trump said at a press conference, following his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi.

READ MORE: India Shoots Down Pakistan's Jet Over Kashmir, Lost 1 MiG-21 — Foreign Ministry

© AFP 2018 / Tauseef MUSTAFA India Urges Pakistan to Immediately Release Pilot Arrested Over Kashmir Incident

Pakistan announced on Wednesday that it had downed two Indian warplanes, which entered its airspace over the disputed Kashmir border, and captured an Indian pilot.

The Indian Air Force confirmed later in the day that it had lost a MiG-21 fighter during the incident, but that a Pakistan F-16 jet had also been shot down.

Earlier, Indian Air Force carried out an airstrike against what they claimed was a camp of Jaish-e-Mohammad group, considered terrorist by India, which was located across the LoC. The Pakistani Foreign Ministry has slammed the airstrike as a violation of its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

This incident followed the February 14 attack, in which a car carrying over 100 pounds of explosives was detonated on a highway next to a security convoy in the Pulwama district of the Jammu and Kashmir state, killing over 40 Indian officers. This was the biggest terrorist attack in India since 2008, when over 150 people were killed in Mumbai.