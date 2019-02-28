China Discovers 100-Billion-Cubic-Meter Natural Gas Reserve in Bohai Sea

China's largest offshore oil and gas producer announced on Monday that it discovered a 100-billion-cubic-meter natural gas reserve in the Bohai Sea off North China, the largest in the area in more than 50 years.

China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) said the reserve could sustain a city with a million residents for more than 100 years. The size of the natural gas field is larger than 100,000 National Aquatic Centers, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Monday.

© AP Photo / Brennan Linsley Denmark, US Uneasy as China Eyes Greenlandic Oil as Part of Major Arctic Push

It also marks the largest natural gas discovery in the Bohai Gulf Basin in the past 50 years, said the report. Liu Baosheng, a project manager with the CNOOC, told the media that 11 wells have found oil and gas in the Bohai Sea and a twelfth well has reached 4,700 meters below the seabed.

Most domestic natural gas bases are located in western China, while 70 percent of the natural resource is used in the central and eastern part of the country, CCTV reported.

This article was originally published in Global Times.