Modi Didn't Take All Parties Into Confidence for Pakistan Operation - Opposition

Expressing concern over the escalation of hostilities with Pakistan and the capture of one fighter pilot of the Indian Air Force (IAF), India's opposition parties on Wednesday slammed the Modi government for not taking them into "confidence" while making decisions that have such huge implications.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — India's major opposition parties met in parliament in the wake of the escalation of conflict at the western border and expressed deep concern for the IAF pilot who went missing during an engagement with the Pakistani Air Force on Wednesday.

Leaders of 21 parties urged the Narendra Modi government to take the nation into confidence when deciding on measures to protect the country's sovereignty, unity and integrity.

"The prime minister has, regrettably, not convened an all-party meeting as per the established practice in our democracy," a statement released by the 21 opposition parties reads.

The political leaders "urged the government to take the nation into confidence on all measures to protect India's sovereignty, unity and integrity", according to a statement.

The opposition leaders fired a salvo at "leaders of the ruling party" for their politicisation of the "sacrifices of the armed forces" —in a veiled reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech attacking the opposition on 25 February on the occasion of the inauguration of the national war memorial in New Delhi.

Nevertheless, the leaders passed a resolution which said the opposition will stand with the country and against the enemy at this moment.

After Tuesday's air strikes by India targeting terrorist camp in Balakot, the Pakistan government promised to respond "at the time and place of its choosing."

On Wednesday morning, Pakistan shot down an Indian Air Force jet flying over Kashmir and detained the pilot on the ground, as later confirmed by New Delhi.