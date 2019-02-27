Some Rihanna, Ariana Grande Songs Banned in Indonesia Over 'Porn Association'

"In this case, what is banned is not the songs, but the lyrics of the songs that contain pornography, pornographic association, and obscenity," Rahmat Arifin, deputy head of the commission, said as quoted by the news outlet Tempo. It is noted that these songs can be played only from 22:00 to 03:00.
According to the broadcasting company, the list was more of a guideline than regulation, though it could sanction radio and television stations for violating it.
