Some Rihanna, Ariana Grande Songs Banned in Indonesia Over 'Porn Association'

The West Java broadcasting commission in Indonesia has restricted the reproduction of 17 songs by Western artists including Ed Sheeran, Rihanna and Ariana Grande, due to the explicit content of their songs.

"In this case, what is banned is not the songs, but the lyrics of the songs that contain pornography, pornographic association, and obscenity," Rahmat Arifin, deputy head of the commission, said as quoted by the news outlet Tempo. It is noted that these songs can be played only from 22:00 to 03:00.

In total, the list includes 17 songs, including Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You", Zayn Malik's "Let Me", Ariana Grande's "Love Me Harder", Maroon5's "Makes Me Wonder" and Rihanna's "Wild Thoughts".

According to the broadcasting company, the list was more of a guideline than regulation, though it could sanction radio and television stations for violating it.