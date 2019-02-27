Alleged VIDEO of Pakistan Troops Saving Captured Indian Pilot From Furious Mob

The Pakistani Army captured an Indian fighter jet pilot who landed in the Pakistani-controlled part of Jammu and Kashmir after his jet was downed by air defences on Wednesday morning.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — A video circulating on social media shows Pakistani troops protecting captured Indian fighter jet pilot Abhinandan from a Pakistani mob who were apparently making threatening advances towards him.

— Khalid khi (@khalid_pk) February 27, 2019

The video shows Pakistani soldiers asking people not to kill or harm the captured Indian pilot.

"Nobody should harm, nobody should kill," one of the soldiers repeatedly told the furious mob who were demanding they hand Abhinandan over to them.