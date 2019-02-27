Indian Air Force Chopper Crashes in Kashmir - Reports

The last two days have seen a flurry of military activities in the troubled region following the February 14 Phulwama terror attack which killed scores of Indian paramilitary troops.

New Delhi (Sputnik): A combat helicopter Mi17V5 of the Indian Air Force has crashed in the Budgam area in the state Jammu and Kashmir — a state where tensions are running very high due to the ongoing India-Pakistan standoff, says report published by Kashmir Vision.

However, there are variations in the eyewitness accounts which say that it was a fighter plane that had been doing rounds of the area since early morning. The eyewitnesses added that the pilot and co-pilot of the plane have also died in the crash.

Official confirmation regarding the casualties has yet to be issued.