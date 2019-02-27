Indian Air Force Chopper Crashes in Kashmir - Reports

New Delhi (Sputnik): A combat helicopter Mi17V5 of the Indian Air Force has crashed in the Budgam area in the state Jammu and Kashmir — a state where tensions are running very high due to the ongoing India-Pakistan standoff, says report published by Kashmir Vision.
one fighter jet crashed at Garend Kalan village, 7 Km from Budgam.@gauravcsawant @sardesairajdeep @sachinsingh1010 @ShivAroor pic.twitter.com/20koKsMzEl— Ishtiaq Sofi Journalist (@SofiIshtiaq) February 27, 2019
However, there are variations in the eyewitness accounts which say that it was a fighter plane that had been doing rounds of the area since early morning. The eyewitnesses added that the pilot and co-pilot of the plane have also died in the crash.
one fighter jet crashed at Garend Kalan village, 7 Km from Budgam.@gauravcsawant @sardesairajdeep @sachinsingh1010 @ShivAroor pic.twitter.com/20koKsMzEl— Ishtiaq Sofi Journalist (@SofiIshtiaq) February 27, 2019
Official confirmation regarding the casualties has yet to be issued.
All comments
Show new comments (0)