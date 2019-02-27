Register
27 February 2019
    President Donald Trump speaks during an event in the Rose Garden at the White House to declare a national emergency in order to build a wall along the southern border, Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, in Washington

    'Potential Is Awesome': Trump Says Pyongyang Would Thriving If It Denuclearizes

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Asia & Pacific
    US President Donald Trump said Wednesday ahead of the second summit with North Korean leader in Hanoi that Pyongyang "has a great opportunity, like none other in history", comparing the current economy of Vietnam to the possible future stance of DPRK if Kim sticks to the denuclearization promise made last year in Singapore.

    Donald Trump arrived late on Tuesday to the JW Marriott Hotel in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi where he will be staying during his talks with Kim Jong-un.

    North Korean leader arrived earlier on Tuesday in an armored train at a station close to the Chinese border. Kim continued his way to the Vietnamese capital in a black limousine.

    The White House said in a press release on Tuesday that Trump and Kim would kick off their second summit in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi on Wednesday with 20-minute one-on-one talks followed by a social dinner.

    READ MORE: ‘So Close’: Trump Claims Obama Considered War With North Korea — Report

    President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un participate in a signing ceremony during a meeting on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    'Large Disparity': Trump-Kim Hanoi Summit Unlikely to Break New Ground - Expert
    After the private talks, both leaders will participate in a social dinner that will last about an hour and a half, according to the White House schedule. According to media reports, the US and North Korean leaders are expected to discuss concrete steps toward removing nuclear weapons from the Korean peninsula.

    The situation on the Korean Peninsula has seen a significant improvement since last year, after Kim boosted ties with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and held a historic summit with Trump in June.

    During the meeting, Kim pledged to make efforts to denuclearize the peninsula in exchange for security guarantees for North Korea and the suspension of US-South Korean military drills. However, no concrete steps have been reportedly made in this direction by either party.

    READ MORE: Study: Enough Uranium, Plutonium For 5-7 Nukes Made in North Korea Last Yea

