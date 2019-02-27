'Potential Is Awesome': Trump Says Pyongyang Would Thriving If It Denuclearizes

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday ahead of the second summit with North Korean leader in Hanoi that Pyongyang "has a great opportunity, like none other in history", comparing the current economy of Vietnam to the possible future stance of DPRK if Kim sticks to the denuclearization promise made last year in Singapore.

Donald Trump arrived late on Tuesday to the JW Marriott Hotel in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi where he will be staying during his talks with Kim Jong-un.

Vietnam is thriving like few places on earth. North Korea would be the same, and very quickly, if it would denuclearize. The potential is AWESOME, a great opportunity, like almost none other in history, for my friend Kim Jong Un. We will know fairly soon — Very Interesting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 27 февраля 2019 г.

North Korean leader arrived earlier on Tuesday in an armored train at a station close to the Chinese border. Kim continued his way to the Vietnamese capital in a black limousine.

The White House said in a press release on Tuesday that Trump and Kim would kick off their second summit in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi on Wednesday with 20-minute one-on-one talks followed by a social dinner.

After the private talks, both leaders will participate in a social dinner that will last about an hour and a half, according to the White House schedule. According to media reports, the US and North Korean leaders are expected to discuss concrete steps toward removing nuclear weapons from the Korean peninsula.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula has seen a significant improvement since last year, after Kim boosted ties with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and held a historic summit with Trump in June.

During the meeting, Kim pledged to make efforts to denuclearize the peninsula in exchange for security guarantees for North Korea and the suspension of US-South Korean military drills. However, no concrete steps have been reportedly made in this direction by either party.

