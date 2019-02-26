Register
22:30 GMT +326 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Earthquake

    Experts Warn Japan Could Be Rattled By Massive Earthquake in Next 30 Years

    © AFP 2018 / Richter magnitude scale
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A powerful earthquake registering at a magnitude 7 or 8 may strike Japan within the next 30 years, a Japanese government panel revealed this week in a newly revised seismic activity report.

    The Japanese government's Earthquake Research Committee noted in its Tuesday report that there is a high chance that the earthquake's epicenter will be in undersea areas along the Japan Trench, which is part of the Pacific Ring of Fire off of northeast Japan.

    The Ring of Fire is a 24,900-mile-long, horseshoe-shaped basin in the Pacific Ocean that houses a seismically active belt of earthquake epicenters and volcanoes. Sputnik previously reported that approximately 90 percent of the world's earthquakes are tracked back to this specific region.

    Landslides in Japan following earthquake
    © Screenshot/bibliosca
    Houses Crushed by Landslides, Roads Buckled in Hokkaido After Earthquake (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

    Although the research committee indicated that there is a 0 percent probability of a similar 9.0-magnitude earthquake striking Japan as the one that hit the island nation in March 2011, it did note that future quakes registering a little lower on the Richter scale should still be regarded as a concern.

    Up from 10 percent, officials noted that there is a 50 percent chance of a 7 to 7.5 magnitude quake striking in the next 30 years off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture, where the 2011 offshore earthquake triggered a 46-foot tsunami that eventually led to the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster.

    The report also pointed out a 20 percent chance of a 7.9-magnitude quake in the same timeframe occurring off of the Miyagi Prefecture, where past survey estimates suggested the likelihood was 0 percent.

    "The possibility of a quake with a magnitude of up to around 8 along the trench remains high," Naoshi Hirata, chairman of the committee, told the Japan Times. "We want the public to keep in mind that strong quakes and tsunami will hit regions facing the trench again."

    The Times reported that researchers' latest assessments are based off of surveys conducted since the 2011 quake, and that the committee has begun classifying potential risks in categories from 1 to 3.

    Air Force Col. Michael Staples shows damage from the powerful Nov. 30 earthquake, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, in Anchorage, Alaska.
    © AP Photo / AP Photo/Rachel D'Oro
    Earthquake Damage to US Military Infrastructure in Alaska Revealed

    "For regions in category 2, the likelihood of an earthquake over the next 30 years ranges from 3 percent to less than 26 percent, while for those in category 1, the probabilities are less than 3 percent," the outlet explained.

    According to Kyodo News, the committee began to reevaluate its past conclusions, which were published in June 2018, in order to "reflect what it has learned over the years" since the 2011 earthquake.

    Related:

    ‘Protect Yourself Now!': Earthquake Early Warning App Available for Angelenos
    Eastern Japan Hit by 5.0-Magnitude Earthquake – Japan Meteorological Agency
    Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Hits Northern Japan - Meteorological Agency
    'Walls Are Shaking': Strong Earthquake Rocks Japan (PHOTO)
    Japan Registers Over 80 Aftershocks Near Fukushima Following Tuesday Earthquake
    Tags:
    prediction, Earthquake, Earthquake Research Committee, Japan Trench, Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of the Year 2019
    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of 2019 Awards
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse