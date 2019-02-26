Register
20:56 GMT +326 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A Pakistan army soldier stands guard at hilltop post at a forward area on the Line of Control (LOC), that divides Kashmir between Pakistan and India. (File)

    Timeline: India-Pakistan Spat Over Kashmir Spanning Five Decades

    © AP Photo / Anjum Naveed)
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The Kashmir dispute dates back to 1947, when shortly after India and Pakistan gained independence from British colonial rule, Pakistani forces along with the local militia attacked the Kashmir valley region ruled by Maharaja Hari Singh, who, after initially resisting acceded to India, much to Islamabad's dismay.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Tuesday's cross-border air strikes by the Indian Air Force (IAF), which Pakistan claims its fighter jets successfully repelled, wasn't alone instigated by the 14 February Pulwama terror attack.

    India and Pakistan have been at loggerheads ever since the British, at the time of leaving the subcontinent, divided its colonial landmass, called British India, into two nations along religious lines carving out the Muslim-majority portion as the nation of Pakistan while the rest of it was retained as India. At the time, Pakistan as a nation consisted of West Pakistan on the western side of India, and East Pakistan (present-day Bangladesh) situated on the eastern side of India.

    READ MORE: India & Pakistan Attempting to Drum Up Support Following Pulwama Attack

    The bone of contention between the two countries has been the status of the erstwhile princely state of Jammu and Kashmir which despite being Muslim-majority in population, was ruled by a Hindu ruler Maharaja Hari Singh. The state initially decided against joining India or Pakistan at the time of independence from British India. However, in 1948, Maharaja Hari Singh decided to accede to India.

    First War

    The two countries fought their first war in October 1947 within the first three months of their independence. This war was fought over Kashmir when Pakistani forces entered the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir. The war resulted in Maharaja of Kashmir signing the letter of accession to India even as the Pakistani Army, in support of local militia, occupied part of the region that is currently administered by Pakistan.

    Second War

    In August 1965, India and Pakistan fought over Kashmir once again. Pakistan was led by President Ayyub Khan and India by then-Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. 

    READ MORE: India Preparing Dossier to Expose Pakistan’s Role in Terror Attack — Sources

    Third war

    The two countries fought once again in December 1971 and this time it was not for Kashmir. The war was fought for the liberation of East Pakistan and the creation of an independent nation of Bangladesh. It was a 13-day war in which Pakistani forces surrendered to India.

    Fourth skirmish

    In May 1999, India launched air strikes and ground offensives in the Kargil mountainous region of Jammu and Kashmir after Pakistani soldiers and militants occupied Indian military posts, taking advantage of the snowy winter conditions. However, the intruders were eventually pushed out.

    Indian Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar showcases for a creation by designer Richa Malkani during the second season of The Wedding Junction Show, in Mumbai on October 26, 2018
    © AFP 2018 / Sujit Jaiswal
    Indian Actress Clashes With Pakistani Anchor on Social Media Over Terror Attack
    Kandahar Hijack Incident

    In the ongoing Indo-Pak standoff, the December 1999 hijacking of an Indian Airlines Flight to Kandahar in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan holds special importance because it was during this incident that Azhar Masood, the founder of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror outfit that claimed responsibility of the recent Pulwama terror attack, was released by India in a hostages-to-prisoners swap.

    With the release of Azhar Masood and him being sheltered on Pakistani soil, the Indo-Pakistan moved to more of a proxy war, wherein Pakistan has reportedly served as a base for terrorist organisations.

    READ MORE: Pakistan 'Ready to Talk' With India in Wake of Terror Attack — PM

    October and December 2001 Terror Attacks

    Pakistan-based Azhar Masood's outfit launched brazen terror attacks, with the first one in October 2001 against the state legislative assembly in the Indian side of Kashmir, killing 38, and again in December 2001 — this time against the Indian Parliament in New Delhi, leaving 14 people dead.

    November 2008 Terror Attack

    This was a high-tech, high-impact terror attack orchestrated by Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, in which armed, GPS-equipped terrorists entered India from Pakistan by sea and killed 166 people in Mumbai including Indians and foreigners at luxury hotels, a Jewish centre, and major railway stations across the city.

    Railway Bridge Across Chenab River, Kashmir, India
    © AP Photo / Channi Anand
    India Threatens to Block Rivers to Pakistan After Attack in Kashmir - Minister
    January 2016 Terror Attack

     This was a four-day attack on an Indian Air Force base in Pathankot in north India in which Pakistan militants dressed in Indian forces' fatigues infiltrated the base compound and killed 7 Indian soldiers. Six militants were killed in the battle.

    September 2016

     On 18 September 2016, four terrorists belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit attacked the 12th Brigade of the Indian Army in Uri sector of Kashmir killing 19 soldiers.

    READ MORE: Pakistan's Foreign Office Recalls Ambassador to India in Wake of Terror Attack

    30 September 2016

    India, in its first pre-emptive move, reportedly carried out "surgical strikes" on terror camps and militants in Pakistani side of Kashmir. Pakistan has however denied that this strike ever took place.

    Indian flag
    CC0
    India Unhappy With Pakistan's Decision Not to Ban Masood Azhar - Source
    14 February 2019

    A suicide bomber, driving an explosive-laden vehicle, rammed into a convoy of Indian paramilitary troops killing 40 personnel. The Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed direct responsibility for the attack.

    26 February 2019

    The Indian Foreign Ministry claimed its air force's Mirage 2000 fighter jets and dropped 1000 kg explosives on Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camps in the Balakot region across the Line-of-Control (LoC) in Pakistan. India claimed that Azhar Masood's brother-in-law Yusuf Azhar, who was involved in the Indian Airlines Flight 814 hijacking, was among those running the jihadi camps. Pakistan acknowledged the Indian incursion into Pakistani airspace but maintained that a fighter squadron successfully repelled the Indian planes. 

    Related:

    India Preparing Dossier to Expose Pakistan’s Role in Terror Attack - Sources
    UN Chief Asks India & Pakistan to Exercise Maximum Restraint - Reports
    India & Pakistan Attempting to Drum Up Support Following Pulwama Attack
    India Unhappy With Pakistan's Decision Not to Ban Masood Azhar - Source
    Tags:
    Fights, border clashes, terror, war, India, Kashmir, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of the Year 2019
    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of 2019 Awards
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse