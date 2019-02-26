Pakistan Summons India High Commissioner Over Indian Strike in Kashmir - Sources

Earlier in the day, the Indian Air Force carried out an airstrike against what they called a 'terror camp' located across the Line of Control separating the Indian- and Pakistani-controlled parts of the disputed Jammu and Kashmir region.

Pakistan summoned India's high commissioner after the Indian air raids in Kashmir, according to Indian Foreign Ministry sources.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan convened an emergency meeting in response to the airstrike. He vowed to "engage with global leadership to expose irresponsible Indian policy".

In turn, India's Ministry of External Affairs has referred to incident as a 'non-military' and preemptive move.

Earlier, India carried out air strikes on an alleged terrorist base in Pakistan-administered Kashmir. According to reports, 12 Indian Air Force Mirage-2000 warplanes attacked the camp and completely destroyed it.

New Delhi has accused Islamabad of harbouring and protecting the terrorists who have claimed responsibility for an attack on a convoy of Indian security forces in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir on 14 February, which claimed the lives of 45 people.

