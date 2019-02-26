Trump Arrives in Vietnam for Second Summit With Kim (VIDEO)

The North Korean leader is reportedly accompanied by Deputy Chair of the North Korean Workers' Party's central committee Kim Yong Chol, who is in charge of nuclear talks with the United States; Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho; director of the international affairs department of the Supreme People's Assembly Ri Su Yong; and Defence Minister No Kwang Chol.
Prior to the meeting, Trump announced during a meeting with US governors at the White House that he expected to make further progress on de-nuclearising the Korean Peninsula during his second summit with the North Korean leader.
