Register
17:46 GMT +326 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile DRDO Test Video | 26-02-2019 | QRSAM

    India Test Fires Short-Range Quick-Reaction Missile Following Kashmir Airstrike

    © Photo: YouTube/defence and space updates
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 20

    This has boosted morale at India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), which developed the missile; during the last test, conducted in April 2018, the missile took off from its launcher successfully but rolled uncontrollably during flight and then plunged into the Bay of Bengal.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India successfully tested its short-range Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) on Tuesday from a test facility off the coast of Odisha, located in the eastern part of the country. The highly mobile air defence system was fired from a canister mounted on a rotatable truck-based launch unit.

    READ MORE: Indian Jets Destroy Terrorist Camp Across Line of Control in Kashmir — Minister

    The test was conducted a few hours after the Indian Air Force destroyed three terrorist camps in the early hours of Tuesday. It is believed that the camps were used to train terrorists by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, both jihadi organisations.

    Indian Air Force MiG-29
    © Wikipedia / Aktug Ates
    India Calls Its Air Strike Across Border 'Non-Military' and 'Pre-Emptive'
    Defence sources in Delhi told Sputnik that all the technology and subsystems incorporated in the missile have performed well, meeting all the mission requirements.

    In an earlier test, conducted in April 2018, the missile took off from its launcher successfully but rolled uncontrollably during flight before plunging into the Bay of Bengal. A total of five tests have been conducted on QRSAM so far; three of them were successful while two ended in failure.
    QRSAM uses a solid-fuel propellant and has a stated strike range of 25-30 kilometres. The system is capable of surveillance, target acquisition, and tracking while on the move. The missile features an active seeker that uses X-Band Quad Transmit Receive Modules (QTRMs). A Two Way Data Link (TWDL) facilitates guidance of the missile.
    "The two missiles were tested for different altitude and conditions. The test flights successfully demonstrated the robust control, aerodynamics, propulsion, structural performance and high manoeuvring capabilities, thus proving the design configuration," a statement issued by the Indian defence ministry reads. 

    Radars, electro-optical systems, telemetry and other stations have tracked the missiles and monitored through entire flights. All the mission's objectives have been met, it adds.

    READ MORE: US Army Awards $502Mln Contract to Manage Pacific Missile Test Range — Raytheon

    Indian Pefence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman congratulated DRDO on the successful test flights and said the locally-developed state-of-the-art QRSAM will significantly

    Path: p.marker-quote1 boost the defence capabilities of our armed forces.

    Related:

    India Hikes Venezuelan Oil Purchases Amid US Warning
    India is a ‘Reluctant’ Nuclear Power, Former Indian Prime Minister Says
    India Threatens to Block Rivers to Pakistan After Attack in Kashmir - Minister
    India Unhappy With Pakistan's Decision Not to Ban Masood Azhar - Source
    Tags:
    defence, Missile, Indians, test, India's Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO), India, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of the Year 2019
    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of 2019 Awards
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse