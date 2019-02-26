Indian Actor Swarmed by Fans, Dragged From Neck for a Selfie

The entertainer was shooting for a film in the city of Kanpur in north India when scores of fans descended on him.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, well known for his hit films like ‘Gangs of Wasseypur', had to face a fan frenzy during his film shoot after scores of avid fans surrounded him as he was going off to his car. A fan even pulled him by his neck and dragged him — all for a selfie.

The video of the incident has gone viral. The actor's team jumped to his rescue and shoved fans off from him when they realised what was happening.



Media reports in India Today said that police posted on duty rushed to the spot and apprehended the fan.

The Bollywood actor previously caused controversy by claiming that there was ‘colour discrimination' in Indian show business.

In another controversy, he included details of his romantic flings in his memoirs without consent from women he had relationships with. He later withdrew his autobiography and apologised to people whom he had hurt in the process.

But the actor says that he does not want to dwell on controversies, adding that he wishes to stay away from them as they shift focus from his work to his personal life.