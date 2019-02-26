VIDEO Meme of Trump Dancing to Bollywood Hit Song Takes Internet by Storm

New Delhi (Sputnik) — A video meme of US President Donald Trump titled ‘Peshwa Warrior Trump' is going viral on the internet. The video features a Trump avatar dancing to a high-octane song ‘Malhari' with vigour and verve. The creator goes by the Twitter handle @mad_liberals.
READ MORE: Twitter Shares Trump Jr.'s Fury Over Instagram's Smollett Attack Bias
The original song starred Indian actor Ranveer Singh as the main character.
Peshwa Warrior Trump#DonaldTrump #MAGA pic.twitter.com/s9JOb5e7DR— mad-liberals (@mad_liberals) February 20, 2019
The video has been retweeted several times and the creator got some generous ‘showering of love'. One user was confused whether the meme was a mockery or something serious to which the creator replied, "Serious love for our president!"
— KAL 🐱#RIPBlade/Cinni 😿🌈 (@3coolkatz) February 21, 2019
Another user wanted the meme to have not just the US president but other Republicans too. To this @mad_liberals replied that he had actually done this but had to drop it because the final result was not that good. He added that at one point he had morphed everyone as Ted Cruz.
— Srdjan Damjanovic (@srdjandjdam) February 21, 2019
I actually did it. It took away from the video and I dropped it.
— mad-liberals (@mad_liberals) February 21, 2019
READ MORE: The Clap Heard ‘Round the World
The video meme was praised for its ‘hilarious' value. One tweet commented that ‘Peshwa Warrior Trump' made her laugh very hard and thanked the meme creator for making her feel ‘sooooo goood'.
— 🍀Rajee 🎬💗 (@momsfocus) February 23, 2019
There were several people who showered praise on the creator saying that he had done an excellent job.
I do quite a lot of video editing for my youtube videos, and I can see the effort that must have gone into making this, and syncing all the head movements. Brilliant effort.
— Sahaj Arora (@sahajtloi) February 22, 2019
This is so awesomely done.. Great work buddy..!! 😂😂
— Pranit Mantri (@pranitppm) February 22, 2019
All comments
Show new comments (0)