The head of North Korea, Kim Jong-un, was seen smoking a cigarette at a train station in China hours before his arrival in Vietnam for a summit with US President Donald Trump.

The footage shows how Kim Jong-un walks with his hands in his pockets and smokes a cigarette.

It is reported that the train stopped at the China's Nanning rail station for about half an hour, and then departed for Vietnam.

Kim Jong-un arrived in Vietnam on 26 February.

Trump and Kim Jong-un's meeting will be held in Hanoi on 27-28 February.