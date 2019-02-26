DPRK Leader Kim Jong-un Arrives in Vietnam For Summit With Trump - Reports

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reportedly arrived in Vietnam on Tuesday for an upcoming Summit with US President Donald Trump.

The armored Kim Jong-un's train arrived at the station in the Vietnamese town of Dong Dang after crossing over the border from China, the Reuters reported Tuesday.

According to the AP, Kim has already stepped off the train.

North Korean leader is expected to drive to the Vietnamese capital by car where he will have a state visit and meet Donald Trump on Wednesday and Thursday, the Reuters reported.

Earlier the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that the train carrying DPRK leader Kim Jong-un left Pyongyang for Vietnam on Saturday afternoon.

Kim was reportedly accompanied by Deputy Chair of the North Korean Workers' Party's central committee Kim Yong Chol, who is in charge of nuclear talks with the United States; Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho; director of the international affairs department of the Supreme People's Assembly, Ri Su Yong; and Defence Minister No Kwang Chol. The North Korean leader's sister, Kim Yo Jong, is also among the members of the delegation.

The first US-North Korean summit in Singapore, held last June, resulted in an agreement stipulating that Pyongyang would make efforts to promote the complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula in exchange for the United States and South Korea freezing their military drills. Pyongyang expects Washington to deliver on its commitments and relax sanctions pressure, while the US administration is waiting for new steps toward North Korea's nuclear disarmament.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW