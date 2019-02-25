Russia Aims to Implement Dual Diploma Certificate with India in Higher Education

The Moscow Aviation Institute is all set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding on Tuesday with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) – the country's apex institution in the field of research and development - to cater to the much-needed exposure of engineering students of the two countries.

New Delhi (Sputnik): In a bid to provide impetus to collaboration in higher education, Russia has proposed a dual diploma certificate with Indian institutions that will provide relief to those Indian students who go to Russia for higher education. Currently, in the absence of a mutual recognition agreement with India, students who have pursued higher education in Russia face difficulties especially in the field of medicine. India and Russia have been discussing the proposed agreement regarding mutual acceptance of degrees and diplomas for years.

READ MORE: Prof on US Space Force Creation: It May Have Grave Consequences for Humankind

"We have been talking to some of the semi-government institutions in India to implement dual diploma certificate", Mikhail Pogosyan, rector of the Moscow Aviation Institute (MAI), told Sputnik on Monday.



The dual diploma certificate will provide much-needed exposure to students in the respective countries — a fact that may expedite the agreement on mutual recognition of diplomas and degrees.

"At present, everybody knows that the institute (MAI) is a renowned and world-class university and so are its graduates. Although there is no formal document covering the recognition process, still it has a world-renowned name. The signing of necessary documents towards this is very important and it will be beneficial for all spheres of education", said Pogosyan added.

Besides providing world-class education in engineering, MAI also cooperates with leading Russian and foreign industry-based corporations such as COMAC, ENAC, Safran, BrahMos Aerospace, HAL, PJSC, United Aircraft Corporation, Roscosmos, Rostec and others.

READ MORE: Radical Schooling: German Teens Drink Alcohol to Understand Its Effects

Given the current status of industrial cooperation in the field of military aviation and rocket building, and at the same time looking into the future, the Russian institutions hope that the Indian need for proper theoretical and practical skill-sets in these areas will be catered to in a big way. MAI is Russia's leading aerospace university and holds the official status of National Research University.