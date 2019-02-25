Register
18:22 GMT +325 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Oil refinery in India. (File)

    India Hikes Venezuelan Oil Purchases Amid US Warning

    © AP Photo /
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    151

    In contravention of US sanctions, the Indian government increased imports of crude oil from Venezuela in February. India has also signed an annual contract to purchase oil worth $1.5 billion from the US presumably to seek a sanctions waiver to continue purchasing Iranian oil.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — India increased imports of crude oil from Venezuela to almost double the average quantity in the first half of this month as per data compiled by Bloomberg. 

    That Bloomberg data suggests that Venezuela shipped around 620,000 barrels a day in the first half of the month which is more than double India's Venezuelan oil purchase of 300,000 barrels a day. Indian refiners Reliance Industries Ltd and Nayara Energy Ltd, which are major buyers of heavy crude, are driving forces behind the import quantity hike.

    India has made it clear, despite US warnings, that commercial considerations and related factors will determine the value of trade with Venezuela. India's Ministry of External Affairs has however not specified any payment mechanism in view of the uncertainty arising out of the US-imposed sanctions on Venezuela's state-run energy provider PDVSA in effect from 28 January to put pressure on President Nicolas Maduro to resign.

    "We have conveyed our position in this matter (to Venezuela) that we do not have any barter system with Venezuela and also as and a when a decision to import oil from any country is concerned we will of course take into account the commercial factors in that decision", Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson for India's Minister of External Affairs said on February 14, a day after US National Security Advisor John Bolton warned countries and companies against buying crude oil from Venezuela. This came after the Latin American country's Oil Minister Manuel Quevedo announced during a surprise visit to India that Venezuela wants to sell more oil to the fast-growing Indian market. 

    On 15 February, India took steps to placate the US and finalised a term contract for import of up to 3.0 million metric tonnes of US-origin crude oil as a part of its strategy to diversify term crude sources. 

    "The approximate value of the contract works out to $1.5 billion. This is the first term contract finalised by any Indian PSU oil company for import of US origin crude oil grades", a statement issued by Indian Oil, the country's biggest state-owned refiner, reads. 

    This is the second contract signed by the state-owned firm after one that was signed last August under which it was agreed to purchase 6 million barrels of US oil between November to January. India Oil Chairman Sanjeev Singh said that the annual contract will begin from April this year. Indian public sector refineries started importing crude oil from the US in October 2017. 

    That Indo-US trade balance was on the losing side against the US had been an eyesore in the eyes of US administrations. With India taking steps to offset this through oil imports it is expected that the deficit would be brought down over the years. Indian exports to the US in 2017-18 stood at $47.9 billion, while imports were at $26.7 billion. 

    According to a source from the Indian Petroleum ministry, India's approach towards US sanctions indicates that it will seek a waiver on Venezuela; similar to the Iranian oil purchase. However, as the deadline for the waiver period approaches, imports of Iranian crude slowed down to 270,500 barrels per day in January. Despite sanctions, India continued the import of Iranian oil to the tune of around 500,000 barrel per day and has already crossed the total annual volumes of 2017-18. Indian officials are working with their Iranian counterparts to find a way to minimise the impact of unilateral US sanctions beyond April as well. 

    During Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's visit to New Delhi in February 2018, India had agreed to raise Iranian crude oil imports to around 25 million tonnes during the current fiscal year (April 2018- March 19) in comparison to 18.5 million tonnes in 2017-18. In 2016-17, India had imported 25.5 million tons of crude oil from Iran.

    Venezuelan opposition leader, Juan Guaido escalated Venezuela's political crisis last month by declaring himself interim president, with US support, which prompted Maduro to accuse Washington of trying to orchestrate a coup. Russia, China, Mexico, among other nations, have reaffirmed their support for Maduro as the country's only legitimate head of state and called for dialogue. In addition, the United Nations also still recognises Maduro as Venezuela's president.

    Related:

    India Remains One of Largest Importers of Venezuela's Oil - Source
    India Will Continue to Import Iranian Oil Despite US Sanctions - Ministry
    Farewell to the Dollar? India Reportedly Ditches US Currency to Buy Iranian Oil
    India's Import of Iranian Crude May Surpass Last Year's Level - Oil Firm
    Tags:
    oil imports, energy security, sanctions, Indian Ministry of External Affairs, India, Iran, United States, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Lady Gaga to Kendall Jenner: Best of Vanity Fair 2019 Oscar Party
    From Lady Gaga to Kendall Jenner: Best of Vanity Fair 2019 Oscar Party
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Missile warhead in silo
    Capabilities of Russian Hypersonic Weapons
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse