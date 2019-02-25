Boat Ambulance Services Launched in India’s Odisha State

New Delhi (Sputnik) — India's eastern state of Odisha has launched boat ambulance services beginning Saturday for patients who reside in remote areas of the state and are cut-off from receiving medical aid due to intervening rivers, reported OdishaTV.
The cost of the boat ambulance is Rs 5.4 crores ($760,400 approx.), with the initial launch taking place in the Kendrapara district of the state.
The government plans to add six more boat ambulances, which will be incorporated into the 108-services.
As per the media report, the 108-ambulance service has 512 ambulances plying on road and waterways, while a similar service — the 102-ambulance service — has some 500 ambulances across the state.
The 108-boat ambulance service would have six boats and 60 jetties with walkways and would have an operational cost of around Rs 9 million ($127,000 approx.) per annum.
