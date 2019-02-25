Register
14:05 GMT +325 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An Agni IV missile capable of carrying nuclear warhead and a range of 2,500-3,500 kilometers is displayed during the main Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2012

    India is a ‘Reluctant’ Nuclear Power, Former Indian Prime Minister Says

    © AP Photo / Saurabh Das
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh highlighted the increased proliferation risks that could lead to a non-intentional escalation amid strains appearing in the global nuclear order. Lamenting the receding nuclear disarmament goals, he called for a new nuclear order to effectively deal with the changing political and technological landscape.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Former Indian Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, while speaking at a book launch function at the Observer Research Foundation, called India a "reluctant" nuclear state, highlighting the fact that the country chose peaceful nuclear technology applications before being forced to weaponise. 

    READ MORE: Lavrov Calls for Security Guarantees for N Korea in Case of Denuclearisation

    A book titled "Nuclear Order in the Twenty-First Century", written by former diplomat Rakesh Sood, was released on the occasion.

    Visitors look at a Hoveizeh 8 cruise missile at a military show marking the 40th anniversary of Iran's Islamic Revolution.
    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    Professor Points to 'Real Danger of a Nuclear Arms Race in the Middle East'
    "In many ways, India is a sui generis nuclear weapon state. It is a reluctant nuclear weapon state, unlike others that began their nuclear quest with a military rationale", Dr Singh said.

    It (India) is the only country that had an extensive and advanced peaceful nuclear programme before we were compelled to shift in response to security threats and the only one that exercised nearly a quarter century of restraint after having demonstrated its technical capability, former Prime Minister of India Dr Manmohan Singh added.

    Dr Singh, in consonance with the book he was launching, batted for the creation of a new nuclear order —one that is more in line with technological advancements and the political scenario. "If we want to ensure that nuclear weapons do not get used, then we need to create a new nuclear order, an order that is more aligned to the new political and technological landscapes", he said.

    Talking about the changing global dynamics, the former Indian PM said that the modern nuclear age can be described as an age of asymmetry — in terms of doctrines, type and quantity of arsenals and technology. "This is why the most important challenge today is to ensure that the nuclear taboo that has prevented its use since 1945 continues to be preserved", he emphasised.

    He spoke on a range of issues bearing on the nuclear world order, stating that nuclear technology is easier to access and acquire, giving rise to new proliferation risks and challenges.

    READ MORE: N Korean Media Warns US Will Never be Cleared of Threats if Trump-Kim Talks Fail

    Dr Singh also highlighted the risks of unintended nuclear escalations because of the use of Artificial Intelligence and the increase in space and cyber vulnerabilities. Ruing the fading away of the prospects of nuclear disarmament, he lamented, "Many countries are modernising their nuclear arsenals with tactical and low yield weapons, increasing the likelihood of their use. The goal of nuclear disarmament seems to be receding".

    The former Indian prime minister's comment comes at a time when neighbours India and Pakistan, both nuclear states, are on the brink of a confrontation-like situation after India blamed Pakistan for sheltering terror elements responsible for the killing of more than 40 Indian paramilitary personal in a suicide bomb attack on 14 February this year. 

    Related:

    Indo-Pak Mechanism for Humanitarian Issues Revived Indicating Thaw in Tension
    Broken Ceasefire, Broken Lives: Civilians in Indo-Pak Crossfire Decry Apathy
    Escalation of Indo-Pak Conflict Unlikely at the Moment - Major General
    Indian Air Force Claims It Can Strike Pak Nuke Sites at Any Given Time
    Tags:
    former politician, nuclear arms, Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament, Nuclear, Prime Minister, disarmament, book, Manmohan Singh, India, UN headquarters in New York, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 February
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 February
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Capabilities of Russian Hypersonic Weapons
    Capabilities of Russian Hypersonic Weapons
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse