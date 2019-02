A total of 72.2 percent of those who voted in the referendum on the Japanese island of Okinawa voted against plans to build a new military airfield for US troops in their prefecture, the referendum’s results showed on 25 February.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that he "took seriously" the results of the referendum in Okinawa on transferring the US Futenma base to Henoko in the same prefecture, but "it is impossible to postpone the transfer dates".

He continued on by saying that the authorities need to "avoid a situation where the Futenma base, considered the most dangerous in the world, keeps being surrounded by schools and residential buildings".

