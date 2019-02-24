N Korean Media Warns US Will Never be Cleared of Threats if Trump-Kim Talks Fail

US President Donald Trump is set to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in the Vietnamese capital to hold their second bilateral meeting following a 2018 summit in Singapore that ended in the establishment of relations between the two states.

On Sunday, the North Korean state-run news agency KCNA warned against attempts to derail the upcoming summit between the North Korean leader and the US president.

"If the upcoming DPRK-U.S. negotiations end without results as wished by the opponent forces, the U.S. people will never be cleared of the security threats that threw them into panic and then responsibility will be placed on those due”, KCNA said.

The news outlet went on to slam Donald Trump for "lending an ear" to the opponents of the ongoing efforts settle the North Korean nuclear issue.

The development comes amid reports Kim Jong-un crossed China by train on Sunday en route to Hanoi to hold the second high profile meeting with his American counterpart.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW