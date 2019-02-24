Register
    In this image taken from video footage, a train similar to ones seen during previous visits to China by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un crosses the Friendship Bridge from North Korea into China as seen from Dandong in northeastern China's Liaoning Province, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. A train similar to one used in the past by Kim Jong Un entered China on Saturday evening, possibly carrying the North Korean leader on a journey to Vietnam's capital for his summit with President Donald Trump

    Kim Jong-un Takes Armoured Train to Vietnam for Second Summit with US

    © AP Photo / Dake Kang
    Asia & Pacific
    North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was on a train Sunday to Vietnam, where he is set to hold a second summit with US President Donald Trump, local media reported.

    The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that the train left Pyongyang for Vietnam on Saturday afternoon. Kim was accompanied by Deputy Chair of the North Korean Workers' Party's central committee Kim Yong Chol, who is in charge of nuclear talks with the United States; Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho; director of the international affairs department of the Supreme People’s Assembly, Ri Su Yong; and Defence Minister No Kwang Chol. The North Korean leader’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, is also among the members of the delegation.

    Later on Saturday, an Associated Press reporter saw a green and yellow train similar to the one used in the past by Kim cross into the Chinese border city of Dandong via a bridge. Kim's overseas travel plans are kept secret, yet it will take approximately more than two days for the train to travel to Vietnam through China. The Trump-Kim meeting is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday in Vietnam’s capital, Hanoi.

    U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Singapore.
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    US, North Korea Agree on Hanoi For Second Trump-Kim Summit
    Vietnam's Foreign Ministry announced Saturday that Kim would pay an official goodwill visit to the country "in the coming days," having been invited by the President and general secretary of Vietnam's ruling Communist Party Nguyen Phu Trong. Vietnam's Foreign Ministry said that 2,600 members of the foreign press have registered for the event. As a part of its preparations, the Vietnamese government has announced a traffic ban along Kim's possible arrival route.

    The first US-North Korean summit in Singapore, held last June, resulted in an agreement stipulating that Pyongyang would make efforts to promote the complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula in exchange for the United States and South Korea freezing their military drills. Pyongyang expects Washington to deliver on its commitments and relax sanctions pressure, while the US administration is waiting for new steps toward North Korea’s nuclear disarmament.

