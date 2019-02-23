Aviation Expert Says MH370 Pilots Suffered ACCIDENT or Committed SUICIDE

The Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 went missing in 2014, but despite four years of searching, investigators have failed to locate the plane and abandoned their search in 2018, leaving plenty of room for speculation and theories about the fate of the aircraft.

Jeff Wise, an aviation expert and author of a book titled "The Plane That Wasn't There", has suggested that the pilots of the doomed MH370 flight must have suffered an accident or simply committed suicide, in an interview with the British newspaper Express.

"Indeed, given that such a flight would necessarily end with the death of everyone on board, it seemed reasonable to assume either those in control of the plane had fallen victim to some kind of accident, or killed themselves", Wise said.

The expert indicated that data obtained from an Inmarsat satellite suggests that the plane was moving mostly in direct lines, meaning that it was using autopilot. Wise added that the plane continued flying until it ran out of fuel and its systems lost power.

"When this happened, the sat-com system would have come back online and initiated the final ‘handshake' at 0.19 UTC", he said.

According to Wise, by the time the communication system went online using the backup power, the plane was either in a spiral dive or close to being in one.

Over the years, multiple aviation experts and enthusiasts have come up with various explanations for Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370's disappearance on 8 March, 2014. The plane was carrying 239 passengers on board flying to Beijing when it suddenly disappeared from radars. After four years of unsuccessful attempts to locate the plane, the Malaysian government ended its search in May 2018, admitting that they did not know what happened to the plane.