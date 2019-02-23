Reports: Over 200 Secret Agents to Ensure Trump's Security During Talks With Kim

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Over 200 US Secret Service agents will arrive in Hanoi on Saturday to ensure the security of US President Donald Trump, who is expected to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un next week, local online newspaper VnExpress reported on Saturday, citing a source.

Secret Service agents are expected to send four aircraft to Hanoi International Airport from a US military base in Japan. Agents will live in one of the city's hotels during the summit, a source told the publication.

READ MORE: Trump-Kim Summit: Making Headway in Hanoi

Last week, the United States sent several Boeing C-17 Globemaster III military transport aircraft to deliver equipment for the meeting in Hanoi, as well as a helicopter and two cars that Trump will use during his visit, the newspaper said.

According to the publication, two US presidential Cadillac One limousines drove into the streets of Hanoi on Saturday. Two Chevrolet Suburbans have been delivered for the summit as well, the newspaper noted.

Trump and Kim will hold their second meeting on 27-28 February in the Vietnamese capital.

The first US-North Korean summit in Singapore, held last June, resulted in an agreement stipulating that Pyongyang would make efforts to promote the complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula in exchange for the United States and South Korea freezing their military drills. However, no specific steps have been taken since then. Pyongyang expects Washington to fulfil the agreements reached, and the US administration is waiting for new steps on the part of the North Korea.