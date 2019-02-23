Hanoi Announces Official Visit of N Korean Leader to Vietnam in 'Coming Days'

"At the invitation of the Gen.Sec. of the CPV/President of the SR of Vietnam, Nguyen Phu Trong, Chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea/Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK, Kim Jong-Un, will pay an official friendly visit to Viet Nam in the coming days", spokeswoman for the ministry Le Thi Thu Hang said via her official Twitter feed.
The visit will precede the second summit between Kim and US President Donald Trump in the Vietnamese capital on 27-28 February.
READ MORE: Trump Says 'No Pressing Time Schedule' for Denuclearizing North Korea
During the meeting, Kim pledged to make efforts to denuclearize the peninsula in exchange for security guarantees for North Korea and the suspension of US-South Korean military drills. However, no concrete steps have been made in this direction by either party.
All comments
Show new comments (0)