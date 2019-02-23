Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest Premiers Exhibition in New Delhi

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - An exhibition by the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest, organized by the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency under the aegis of the Commission of Russia for UNESCO, opened at the All India Fine Arts and Crafts Society’s Gallery in New Delhi on Friday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The exhibition will run through February 28. Over 70 photographs from all over the world are on display, including from Russia, Spain, Italy, South Africa and Iraq. The preview of the exhibition was held at the UN Headquarters on November 2, on the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists. The exhibition then toured worldwide, and has been in Brussels, Beirut, Buenos Aires and Tel Aviv, among other cities.

"From the beginning of this year, this is already our 12th exposition, if we count Moscow. We plan to visit several more cities in the future: Berlin, Tokyo and Budapest will definitely be among them," Oksana Oleinik, the curator of the photo contest and the head of the Visual Projects Service of the Rossiya Segodnya United Photo Information Directorate, told Sputnik.

The curator of the exhibition also commended the level of attention that the exhibition has so far received in India and noted that many high-ranking guests were in attendance at the opening.

The Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest was first organized in December 2014 in memory of Russian photojournalist Andrei Stenin. He was killed while on assignment in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine on August 6, 2014 after his car was shot at and burned on a highway. The initiative aims to promote young photographers and attract public attention to photojournalism.

In 2019, the general media partners of the contest include the news website Vesti.Ru and the Russian state Rossiya-Kultura TV channel. The international information partners of the contest include Sputnik International Information Agency and Radio, Askanews Information Agency, Independent Media Holding, Notimex News Agency, ANA News Agency, RT channel and website, Shanghai United Media Group (SUMG), China Dailywebsite, PNA news agency, AlYoum AlSabee newspaper and website, The Paper website, Al Mayadeen media network and Renminwang website.

The industry partners supporting the contest are the Russian Photo and Photo-study.ru websites, School of Visual Arts, Academy of Photography, the YOung JOurnalists information portal, the Contrastes magazine, the Fotoargenta magazine, the All About Photo website, Cuartoscuro magazine, Delhi Photography Club and PhotON festival as an international partner.