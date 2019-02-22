Kim Jong-un, Trump Lookalikes 'Working Toward Peace' Ahead of US-N Korea Summit

Australian actor of Chinese origin Howard X, who famously impersonates North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, has arrived in Hanoi in the run-up to the second US-North Korea summit, which is slated for February 27-28, VN Express reported.
Kim and Trump lookalikes draw the crowds in Hanoi days before the second summit between Kim and Trump in Vietnam's capital#KimJongUn #Trump #Vietnam pic.twitter.com/Ca7WJu0Kgx— Dependent (@ifdependent) 22 февраля 2019 г.
He didn’t outline his exact plans, but promised that his appearance in public would be bright and unexpected.
"Hopefully he can overlook all my nuclear missiles and lift the sanctions," said the full-time impersonator.
Fake news: #KimJongUn, #Trump lookalikes commit to 'peace' ahead of #Vietnam summit https://t.co/Xhgm2s99uw #TrumpKimSummit pic.twitter.com/Pj38tJFLNr— The Straits Times (@STcom) 22 февраля 2019 г.
Howard X, who travelled to the two leaders' first summit in Singapore in June, calls his character "Kim Jong-um". He noted that the customs office had checked his luggage and interrogated him about his political beliefs for two hours in a row.
#NSTworld: “Kim, let me say this to you: Kim, please get a proper haircut. It looks awful.” https://t.co/uPIcnf9tKI … #NorthKorea #KimJongUn #DonaldTrump #Vietnam— Buletin Malaysia (@buletinmalaysia) 22 февраля 2019 г.
VN Express reported that Howard was recently seen at a hotel in downtown Hanoi in the company of Russell White, a new Donald Trump lookalike.
"We're working toward peace. Through negotiations, with dialogue, we want to help North Korea of course," said the Trump doppelganger, wearing a smart suit with a blue tie.
Kim Jong-un and Trump previously met for bilateral talks in June 2018 at the Capella Hotel in Singapore. The meeting rounded off with a four-point declaration that stipulated the establishment of new US-North Korea relations, a solid peace regime on the Korean Peninsula, denuclearization, and repatriation of the remains of US soldiers killed during the 1950-1953 Korean War, which ended in an armistice agreement.
