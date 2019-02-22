India Unhappy With Pakistan's Decision Not to Ban Masood Azhar - Source

Although Pakistan has banned other terror organizations, India feels that Islamabad has done nothing against the jihadist outfit that allegedly orchestrated a recent suicide bomb explosion that killed 40 Indian security personnel.

Pakistan has banned the terrorist Hafiz Saeed's political front Jamat-ud-Dawa and its charity wing Falah-e-Insaniat in what is being seen as a direct outcome of international pressure on the country on the matter of tackling terrorism.

However, indications coming from India show that New Delhi is not happy with the way Pakistan chose to ignore its core concern, i.e., banning terrorist Masood Azhar and his outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed, which claimed direct responsibility for the 14 February suicide car bombing that killed more than 40 Indian security personnel in Pulwama.

"India wants credible action against Jaish-e-Mohammed", a top official in India's Ministry of External Affairs told Sputnik on condition of anonymity.

In a meeting of Pakistan's National Security Committee chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, it was decided only to ban Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and the Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation (FeI).

"It was further decided that Jamat-ud-Dawa and Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation be notified as proscribed organizations by the Ministry of Interior", a press release by the government of Pakistan read.

Hafiz Saeed's Jamat-ud-Dawa is considered to be the front organization for the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), which was responsible for the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack in 2008.