Indian Beggar's $9,300 Wealth Gifted to Families of Victims in India - Reports

Help for the surviving family members of paramilitary troops from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) who were killed in a recent terror incident in Pulwama in India has been coming in from various quarters. But this charity came from alms that a beggar had collected over the course of her lifetime.

The families of Indian security forces killed in last week's suicide vehicle bomb attack at Pulwama in the northernmost Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir will be beneficiaries of the sizeable saved-up wealth of a beggar woman, reported media agency ANI.

The woman, Nandini Sharma, who lived in the city of Ajmer in Rajasthan state, had accumulated Rs 661,000 ($9,300 approx.) over her lifetime through begging outside a city temple. Before her demise six months ago, she had entrusted this "wealth" to the temple trustees with a will to donate the money to any noble cause.

The trustees of the temple took a decision to donate Nandini's savings to the families of Indian victims through the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

"The elderly woman named Nandini Sharma used to beg outside the temple and her life savings were deposited through us in a bank. She had passed away six months back and she wished that her savings should be used for a good cause. Hence we have donated it to CM relief fund for CRPF soldiers who died in the terror attack", said a temple trustee Sandeep Gaur.

The trustees handed over the cheque to Ajmer district collector Vishwa Mohan Sharma earlier this week.

Speaking to Sputnik, Vishwa Mohan said "The Chief Minister's Relief Fund is the designated avenue from the state government of Rajasthan for donation to the families of martyrs from the Pulwama terror incident". Confirming that the money was put into the fund, he added "The amount saved up by the beggar was added to the Fund. Hopefully, many more people will come forth with such gestures".