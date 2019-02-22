Abrasive Chef Gordon Ramsay 'Toasted' by Netizens for His Butter Chicken

The international celebrity chef and noted judge of several cooking reality shows on television, Gordon Ramsay tweeted a photo with comments on his experience of enjoying butter chicken at Heathrow airport before boarding a flight, little knowing that the Twitterati would explode in response to his post.
The dish on the photo was prepared at his restaurant. Tweets tore into his dish with entertaining sarcastic comments.
Can't get on a flight from Heathrow without enjoying the butter chicken curry at @PlaneFood…. #readyfortakeoff @HeathrowAirport pic.twitter.com/OVsLtluRkl— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 18, 2019
That roti is p a l e a s h e l l— RB2666 (@SundeepBallagan) February 18, 2019
Agreeing with @SundeepBallagan, a user commented that Ramsey, who "serves criticism" to others, should have seen it coming back to him.
First thing I noticed as well. A man who dishes out the criticism probably knows it's coming back in full force. Looks like a store bought tortilla.— Russ Page (@russpage) February 18, 2019
Still another tweet compared the "roti" to Churchill's toilet paper.
More like churchill's toilet paper…— sanjay (@shawn4sep) February 18, 2019
@russpage posted a meme that had the celebrity chef's typical, but abrasive comment, "Where is the finesse?"
February 18, 2019
Commenting on the portion size, a Twitter user exclaimed: "What is this? A center for ANTS?"
Couldn't help but think of this! pic.twitter.com/yZubR18RvN— Jay (@TenaciousSub) February 18, 2019
@wigham saw the whole dish as a "dog's dinner", a throw-back to some of the usual comments Ramsey makes on his reality television shows.
February 18, 2019
